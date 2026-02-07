There is no progress regarding territories and ZNPP. Ukraine once again confirmed principle of "we stand where we stand" in Donbas, - Zelenskyy on negotiations

Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the parties did not reach an agreement on territorial issues.

The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Difficult issues remain difficult. Ukraine has once again confirmed its position on the Donbas issue. "We stand where we stand" is the fairest and most reliable model for a ceasefire today, in our opinion," said Zelenskyy.

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Creation of a free economic zone

Американська сторона, за його словами, натомість знову порушувала питання щодо вільної економічної зони.

"I would like to remind you that neither Ukraine nor Russia has ever been enthusiastic about the idea of a free economic zone. Russia wants us to leave Donetsk, and we said that the most reliable position is to "stay where we are." The American side is offering what they consider to be a compromise option. And we note that the parties have discussed this issue," the president said.

No progress on the operation of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

He noted that no progress had been made at the talks in Abu Dhabi on the issue of the operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to him, this issue should be resolved in conjunction with, in particular, the reconstruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

"No common understanding has yet been reached regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. All parties realize that the issue of the plant must be resolved together with the issues of dam restoration, water use, and the overall ecosystem of this territory," said the head of state.

He also noted that the Russian delegation's willingness to discuss the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas, the process of future monitoring of the ceasefire, and other important issues at the talks in Abu Dhabi is a new rhetoric in the negotiation process, as previously, when Vladimir Medinsky was the head of their delegation, the Russians were more inclined to focus on historical lectures.

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"The Russian delegation is no longer concerned with these empty 'historical almanacs' and excursions. It is now focused on other, more specific issues: what we are doing and what we are not doing; what we are ready for and what we are not ready for; how we will monitor the ceasefire and other specific matters," the president explained.

Zelenskyy once again noted that territorial issues should be resolved at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia. He also confirmed his readiness for such negotiations.

"For the first time, the parties discussed that the most difficult issues could certainly be brought up at a trilateral meeting of leaders. Certainly. But this requires some preparatory elements. It is important that discussions of this format are present in the dialogue," the president emphasized.

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Peace talks in the UAE

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the US had reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.

Read more: Holding talks on Ukraine in US is not planned - Peskov