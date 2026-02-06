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Holding talks on Ukraine in US is not planned - Peskov
Russia said there has been no talk of holding talks on a settlement in Ukraine in the United States.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this, Russian media reported, Censor.NET reports.
"There are no plans to hold talks on a settlement in Ukraine in the United States; it was not discussed," Peskov said.
He also said there is no exact date for new talks yet, but they will take place soon.
Background
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the next meetings of delegations as part of peace talks would likely take place in the United States.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
- US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the United States had reached an agreement on an exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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