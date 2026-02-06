Holding talks on Ukraine in US is not planned - Peskov

Russia said there has been no talk of holding talks on a settlement in Ukraine in the United States.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this, Russian media reported, Censor.NET reports.

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"There are no plans to hold talks on a settlement in Ukraine in the United States; it was not discussed," Peskov said.

He also said there is no exact date for new talks yet, but they will take place soon.

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Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the next meetings of delegations as part of peace talks would likely take place in the United States.

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Peace talks in the UAE