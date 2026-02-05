Ukraine, U.S. and Russia discuss methods to implement and monitor ceasefire in Abu Dhabi – Umerov
On February 4-5, delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia held the second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.
Communique following the peace talks
According to him, the discussions were constructive and focused on ways to create conditions for achieving a lasting peace.
The delegations reached an agreement under which the Russian Federation and Ukraine will each release 157 prisoners of war. This is the first exchange in the last five months.
Ceasefire discussions
"Over two days, the delegations held broad discussions on the remaining unresolved issues, including methods of implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities," Umerov said.
The delegations agreed to brief their respective capitals and continue the trilateral talks over the coming weeks. They expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for organizing the talks.
Ukraine is grateful to President Donald Trump for his leadership in advancing efforts aimed at ending the war, he added.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
- US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the United States had reached an agreement on an exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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