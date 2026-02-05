Ukraine, U.S. and Russia discuss methods to implement and monitor ceasefire in Abu Dhabi – Umerov

On February 4-5, delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia held the second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

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Communique following the peace talks

According to him, the discussions were constructive and focused on ways to create conditions for achieving a lasting peace.

The delegations reached an agreement under which the Russian Federation and Ukraine will each release 157 prisoners of war. This is the first exchange in the last five months.

Read more: Budanov on outcome of meeting with US and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Negotiations were constructive

Ceasefire discussions

"Over two days, the delegations held broad discussions on the remaining unresolved issues, including methods of implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities," Umerov said.

The delegations agreed to brief their respective capitals and continue the trilateral talks over the coming weeks. They expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for organizing the talks.

Ukraine is grateful to President Donald Trump for his leadership in advancing efforts aimed at ending the war, he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I hope that peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than year

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to peace deal, we have almost achieved it – Trump