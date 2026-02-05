Zelenskyy: I hope that peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than year
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to achieve peace in the war with Russia in less than a year, and Ukraine's defeat would mean the loss of independence and disaster for its citizens.
He said this in an interview with France 2, according to Censor.NET.
Preserving sovereignty
According to the head of state, the war is existential for Ukraine because it concerns the very existence of the state.
"If we lose this war, we will simply lose our country's independence. We have managed to preserve it so far. If we lose our independence, if we become part of Russia, it will be an absolutely terrible loss," Zelenskyy emphasised.
At the same time, the president expressed hope that the war could be ended through diplomatic means.
"I hope that peace will be achieved in less than a year. We will do everything possible. This is our priority. Mine and my team's," he said.
Zelensky also said that he is constantly under threat from Russia. According to him, there have been repeated assassination attempts, and living in dangerous conditions has become normal for him.
Other statements
- In the same interview, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's confirmed losses in the war with Russia amount to 55,000 fallen defenders.
- He also believes that Russia will have to pay a high price for seizing Donbas and the entire eastern part of Ukraine.
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