55,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed since start of full-scale war, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 55,000 Ukrainian defenders have been killed on the battlefield.

He said this in an interview with France 2, quoted by Le Monde, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine’s losses

The Ukrainian president was asked about the number of Ukrainian fatalities at the front. After, in February 2025, he cited more than 46,000 killed and 380,000 wounded Ukrainian servicemen since February 2022, this time he gave the figure of 55,000 fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Ukraine, officially, 55,000 servicemen have been killed on the battlefield, both professional soldiers and people who were mobilized," he said, adding that there is also "a large number of people whom Ukraine considers missing".

Read more: POW exchange between Ukraine and Russia expected soon – Zelenskyy

It should be noted that in an interview with NBC News in February 2025, Zelenskyy said that over three years of war with Russia, Ukraine had lost more than 46,000 servicemen, tens of thousands are considered missing, and 380,000 fighters were wounded.

Background

Earlier, the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington reported that total losses of Ukraine and Russia over nearly four years of the full-scale war are approaching 2 million people and stand at about 1.8 million. The Russian army has lost twice as many as the Armed Forces.

At the same time, since the start of the war, Ukraine has lost between 100,000 and 140,000 servicemen killed.

Read more: Bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders returned as part of repatriation efforts