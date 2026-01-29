Bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders returned as part of repatriation efforts

As part of repatriation efforts, 1,000 bodies (remains) of the deceased, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders, have been returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

Currently, law enforcement investigators, together with Ukrainian expert institutions, are taking measures to identify the repatriated remains.

"The repatriation measures were implemented as a result of joint efforts by representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine," they noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia derailed POW swap agreed in late 2025

What preceded it?

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during 2025, it was possible to return more than 10,000 bodies of fallen defenders.

Read: A combat medic from Poltava region, Oleksandra Liskunova, died on the front line during the evacuation of the wounded







