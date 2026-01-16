Zelenskyy: Russia derailed POW swap agreed in late 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has postponed the agreements reached in late 2025 on a prisoner-of-war exchange.

The head of state said this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Russia derailed the agreements

He noted that the delay in ending the war is coming from Russia.

"At the end of last year, there were agreements to exchange our people—to exchange a thousand people. What is the problem? What is the delay on the Ukrainian side? Who is holding Ukrainians in captivity? Us? Russia," Zelenskyy said.

See more: Occupiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Shakhove in Donetsk region: investigation launched. PHOTO

The Kremlin is dragging out all negotiation processes

According to the head of state, Moscow is dragging out all processes, starting with the humanitarian track.

"Let’s exchange a thousand people—they postponed it. Let’s exchange at least 500—they postponed it. Let’s exchange everyone for everyone—it is being postponed. This is part of 20 points," the president explained.

Zelenskyy stressed that the postponement is not due to Kyiv’s unwillingness, but due to a lack of sufficient pressure on Russia.

"Sufficient pressure on Russia is needed. And it will all end. I believe we are very close to this," he added.

Read more: Within framework of peace process, Ukraine insists on formula of "all for all" exchange, - Lubinets