The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said that increasing pressure on Ukraine to make territorial or political concessions risks blurring Russia's responsibility for starting the war.

According to her, Ukraine is already under significant international pressure to make difficult compromises in order to end the war, but the main problem remains Russia's unwillingness to make any concessions, reports Censor.NET.

Kallas stressed that peace efforts should focus primarily on the aggressor.

She noted that over the past hundred years, Russia has attacked other states at least 19 times, while none of them have attacked the Russian Federation.

Against this backdrop, according to Kallas, Europe must demand concrete steps from Russia, including limiting its military capabilities, army, and nuclear weapons, as well as bringing it to justice for the crimes it has committed.

The head of European diplomacy also drew attention to Moscow's attempts to focus negotiations exclusively on Washington, avoiding difficult discussions with the European Union. At the same time, she stressed that the EU must play a key role in verifying and implementing any potential peace agreement, as stable peace is impossible without Europe's participation.

Earlier, Western media reported that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine could be linked to demands for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from unoccupied territories in Donbas—conditions previously put forward by Russia.

Read more: EU Ambassador Maternova on Russian strikes: "Is this what ceasefire looks like?"

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