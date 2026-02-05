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News Trilateral talks in the UAE
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Budanov on outcome of meeting with US and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Negotiations were constructive

Negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi on 4 February

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, who is part of the Ukrainian delegation at trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi, has made his first statement on the outcome of the February 4-5 consultations.

He said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Results of the meetings

"The talks were indeed constructive. I am grateful to the United States and the UAE for the high-quality organisation and mediation," Budanov said.

Read more: Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have ended, - Umerov’s spokesperson

Peace talks in the UAE

  • Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
  • Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
  • Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
  • According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
  • The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
  • US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the United States had reached an agreement on an exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.

Read more: Next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US begins in Abu Dhabi, - Umerov

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Budanov Kyrylo (278) UAE (72) negotiations (1526) Russia (13667) USA (7061)
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