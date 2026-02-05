Budanov on outcome of meeting with US and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Negotiations were constructive

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, who is part of the Ukrainian delegation at trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi, has made his first statement on the outcome of the February 4-5 consultations.

He said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Results of the meetings

"The talks were indeed constructive. I am grateful to the United States and the UAE for the high-quality organisation and mediation," Budanov said.

Read more: Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have ended, - Umerov’s spokesperson

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: Next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US begins in Abu Dhabi, - Umerov