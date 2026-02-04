Next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US begins in Abu Dhabi, - Umerov
The next stage of negotiations has begun in Abu Dhabi.
This was reported on Facebook by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.
How are the negotiations going?
As noted, the negotiation process began in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the United States and Russia. Next, work will continue in separate groups by area, after which a joint synchronization of positions is planned.
"We are working within the clear directives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to achieve a worthy and lasting peace. We are informing the head of state about the progress of each stage of the negotiations," Umerov said.
No details are known at this time.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
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