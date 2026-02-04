Next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US begins in Abu Dhabi, - Umerov

Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

The next stage of negotiations has begun in Abu Dhabi.

This was reported on Facebook by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, according to Censor.NET.

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How are the negotiations going?

As noted, the negotiation process began in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the United States and Russia. Next, work will continue in separate groups by area, after which a joint synchronization of positions is planned.

"We are working within the clear directives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to achieve a worthy and lasting peace. We are informing the head of state about the progress of each stage of the negotiations," Umerov said.

No details are known at this time.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation has already left for Abu Dhabi for talks – Zelenskyy

Peace talks in the UAE

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