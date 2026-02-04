ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
18182 visitors online
News Trilateral talks in the UAE
4 367 37

This week will reveal whether Putin is ready for peace, as there are signs that negotiations are promising, - media

There are signs that negotiations may yield results

Today in Abu Dhabi, another round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine begins.

Although the overall outlook for Ukraine remains bleak, Politico writes that there are signs that the results of this week's talks may finally answer the key question: is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin serious about making peace, reports Censor.NET.

Details

According to the publication, some Ukrainian and American sources familiar with the negotiations say there are signs that the current talks may be more promising than is commonly believed.

"Previously, these negotiations were like pulling teeth without anesthesia," said an American foreign policy expert who advised Kyiv.

"I used to want to scream when I saw yet another report saying that the talks had been 'constructive'. But now I notice that the Russians are taking these talks more seriously."

He also expressed cautious hope that "there is a reasonable chance of ending this conflict in the spring."

Read more: Trump on war in Ukraine: possible good news

Peace talks in the UAE

  • Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
  • Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
  • Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
  • According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
  • The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.

Author: 

Vladimir Putin (4037) negotiations with Russia (863) war in Ukraine (4877)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 