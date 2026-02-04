This week will reveal whether Putin is ready for peace, as there are signs that negotiations are promising, - media

Today in Abu Dhabi, another round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine begins.

Although the overall outlook for Ukraine remains bleak, Politico writes that there are signs that the results of this week's talks may finally answer the key question: is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin serious about making peace, reports Censor.NET.

Details

According to the publication, some Ukrainian and American sources familiar with the negotiations say there are signs that the current talks may be more promising than is commonly believed.

"Previously, these negotiations were like pulling teeth without anesthesia," said an American foreign policy expert who advised Kyiv.

"I used to want to scream when I saw yet another report saying that the talks had been 'constructive'. But now I notice that the Russians are taking these talks more seriously."

He also expressed cautious hope that "there is a reasonable chance of ending this conflict in the spring."

Read more: Trump on war in Ukraine: possible good news

Peace talks in the UAE