This week will reveal whether Putin is ready for peace, as there are signs that negotiations are promising, - media
Today in Abu Dhabi, another round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine begins.
Although the overall outlook for Ukraine remains bleak, Politico writes that there are signs that the results of this week's talks may finally answer the key question: is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin serious about making peace, reports Censor.NET.
Details
According to the publication, some Ukrainian and American sources familiar with the negotiations say there are signs that the current talks may be more promising than is commonly believed.
"Previously, these negotiations were like pulling teeth without anesthesia," said an American foreign policy expert who advised Kyiv.
"I used to want to scream when I saw yet another report saying that the talks had been 'constructive'. But now I notice that the Russians are taking these talks more seriously."
He also expressed cautious hope that "there is a reasonable chance of ending this conflict in the spring."
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
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