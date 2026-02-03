Trump on war in Ukraine: possible good news

White House Chief Donald Trump announced possible positive developments in ending Russia's war against Ukraine and criticised the previous administration's policy on aid to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement to journalists at the White House.

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"A lot of things are happening. There is Iran, there is Russia, Ukraine, and there is the Middle East. We have a lot going on. A lot of problems," Trump said.

But he reiterated that he had settled eight wars.

"And I think we have a very good relationship with Ukraine and Russia. I'm saying this for the first time... I think we may have some good news," the US president said.

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to EU is planned for next year as part of plan to end war, - Vučić

As is traditional, the head of the White House emphasised the heavy losses in the war:

"We are losing 25,000 people a month who are being killed in this war. A senseless war. 25,000, last month it was 31,000. Think about it — young, beautiful children... If I can solve this problem, it will affect 25,000 souls."

Criticism of Biden's aid

As usual, Trump criticised the previous administration's approach to providing aid to Ukraine.

"We don't spend money the way Biden did. He gave away $350 billion. I'm making everyone pay," said the American leader. "European countries are paying us for weapons... NATO is paying. We're sending missiles there. They're paying us in full. It doesn't cost us a dime. And I think we're making money," Trump emphasised.

What is preventing the war from ending

He repeated the thesis about the "hatred" between Zelenskyy and Putin, which allegedly prevents the end of the war.

"I thought my relationship with President Putin would give us... a much easier path. But there is tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin, tremendous hatred... It's taking longer than we thought," Trump said.

At the same time, he reiterated that he had asked Putin to temporarily stop shelling Ukraine. "I called President Putin... And I asked him not to launch any missiles at Kyiv or any other cities for a week," Trump said, noting that the Russian leader had agreed.

According to him, the request was related to the sharp cold snap in Ukraine.

"It's very cold in Ukraine... As cold as Canada or even colder. And on top of that, they have a severe cold snap," the US president added.

Read more: Trump administration is considering creation of "Peace Council" for Ukraine modelled on Gaza, - FT