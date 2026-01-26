Ukraine’s accession to EU is planned for next year as part of plan to end war, - Vučić

Part of the possible plan to end the war in Ukraine is the accelerated accession of the state to the European Union, which could take place as early as 1 January 2027.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, which was distributed by Serbian media.

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According to Vučić, this point is allegedly part of a broader peace plan, which, if agreements are reached between Russia and Ukraine, will require implementation not only by the parties to the conflict, but also by a significant part of the international community.

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Vucic's statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Serbian president stressed that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is seen as a key condition for ending hostilities and implementing the peace plan.

"One of the points of the plan is that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union on 1 January 2027. That is basically tomorrow," said Aleksandar Vučić.

At the same time, he expressed doubt that such a decision would be supported by all EU countries. According to him, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia may oppose Ukraine's accelerated accession. Vučić suggested that, in order to implement this scenario, decision-making procedures may be changed in contravention of the current rules of the European Union.

Read more: Europe is preparing for possible war with Russia - Vucic

EU positions and expert assessments

Earlier it was reported that the US supports the idea of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU no later than 2027 and believes it is possible to overcome the resistance of individual member states. At the same time, more cautious assessments are being heard within the European Union itself.

In particular, according to Western media reports, the EU notes that Ukraine has not yet completed any of the 36 stages of the membership negotiation process. This complicates the possibility of full accession within the specified time frame.

At the same time, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos recently noted Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms and stressed that accession to the EU should take place as soon as possible. The European Union is also discussing the option of Ukraine's membership with limited rights as a transitional format.

Incidentally, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said during a press conference in Vilnius with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Lithuania wants Ukraine to become a member of the EU by 2030.

Read more: "There is no chance of ending war in 2026, but there is chance of ceasefire," - former Foreign Minister Kuleba