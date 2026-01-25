Lithuania wants Ukraine to become member of EU by 2030, - Nausėda

Lithuania wants Ukraine to become a member of the European Union by 2030. This will be Vilnius's focus during its presidency of the EU Council in 2027.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a press conference in Vilnius with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

EU accession

Nausėda emphasized that Ukraine's accession to the EU is in Lithuania's strategic interest and a step towards stability in the entire region.

"Lithuania wants Ukraine to become a member of the European Union by 2030. This would be a decisive step towards ensuring long-term stability, security, and prosperity not only in this country but also for peace in the region. This is in Lithuania's strategic interest, and we want to continue to focus on it during our presidency of the EU Council in 2027," said the Lithuanian president.

Assistance from Lithuania

In addition, Nausėda said that Lithuania had already provided more than €1 billion in financial aid to Ukraine and had allocated more than €100 million to the restoration of Ukrainian schools.

He also called for long-term funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.