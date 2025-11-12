Europe is preparing for possible war with Russia - Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić believes that Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia.

He made this statement in an interview with Pink TV, according to Censor.NET.

The Serbian leader commented on the words of Fabien Mandon, Chief of the French Armed Forces General Staff, who said that France must be prepared for a confrontation with Russia in three to four years.

Vucic believes that war between Russia and Europe is becoming increasingly likely.

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"This is not empty talk. Everyone is preparing for it. This was stated by a general who is an extremely responsible person," he said.

According to him, Serbia found itself "between a rock and a hard place."

"We must continue to strengthen the army. We are arming ourselves wisely. We must continue to invest heavily so that we can defend our country," he concluded.

Read more: Europe is in gray zone between war and peace due to Russian drone incursions, - WSJ

What preceded it?

President Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Putin is in a stalemate, so Russia may attack one of the European Union countries before the war in Ukraine ends.

According to the WSJ, Europe is in a gray zone between war and peace due to the invasion of Russian drones.

Read more: West must learn 7 key lessons from war in Ukraine to avoid losing next one - WSJ