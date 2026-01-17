Trump administration is considering creation of "Peace Council" for Ukraine modelled on Gaza, - FT

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the idea behind the "Peace Council"?

The publication writes that the Trump administration sees the "Peace Council" "as a potential replacement for the UN, as a kind of parallel unofficial body for resolving other conflicts outside Gaza."

According to the publication's sources, the council is expected to be presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

"Many details about the council's functioning remain unclear, including its exact composition and the legal powers it will have outside the Middle East. In November, a UN Security Council resolution officially authorised the council to oversee the post-war transition period in Gaza," writes the FT.

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"Peace Council" for Ukraine

According to the publication, Trump administration officials are considering the idea of applying the "Peace Council" scheme to other "hot spots." In particular, Ukraine and Venezuela.

"Regarding Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official involved in negotiations with the US said that a separate 'Peace Council', also headed by Trump, is an important part of the proposals to end Russia's war (in Ukraine, ed.)," the article says.

"It is currently proposed that this council be created specifically to resolve the issue between Ukraine and Russia," said the unnamed Ukrainian official.

It is noted that the council should include representatives of Ukraine, Europe, NATO and Russia. The council will monitor the implementation of the future peace plan and ensure its compliance.

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