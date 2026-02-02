Ukrainian delegation has already left for Abu Dhabi for talks – Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian delegation has already set off for trilateral meetings in the United Arab Emirates scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.
Delegation already on the way
"Our team continues to work with the American side so that real decisions for peace can be scaled up. Today there was a meeting with our delegation — the guys are already on the way. The meetings will be on Wednesday and Thursday," the president said.
He noted that in addition to the trilateral format, there will also be bilateral talks with the United States.
"There are things to agree on, there is substance that requires further work. On security guarantees, we are ready. On recovery and Ukraine’s further development, government officials are working, and our teams are actively engaged," the head of state said.
He stressed that it is extremely important for the United States to firmly support the dialogue at this time and work with the Russian side.
Background
- As a reminder, on Monday, February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation ahead of a new round of trilateral meetings in the United Arab Emirates. Among other things, he approved the framework for the talks and specific tasks for the team.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
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