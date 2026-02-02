Ukrainian delegation has already left for Abu Dhabi for talks – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation has already set off for trilateral meetings in the United Arab Emirates scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Delegation already on the way

"Our team continues to work with the American side so that real decisions for peace can be scaled up. Today there was a meeting with our delegation — the guys are already on the way. The meetings will be on Wednesday and Thursday," the president said.

He noted that in addition to the trilateral format, there will also be bilateral talks with the United States.

"There are things to agree on, there is substance that requires further work. On security guarantees, we are ready. On recovery and Ukraine’s further development, government officials are working, and our teams are actively engaged," the head of state said.

He stressed that it is extremely important for the United States to firmly support the dialogue at this time and work with the Russian side.

Background

As a reminder, on Monday, February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation ahead of a new round of trilateral meetings in the United Arab Emirates. Among other things, he approved the framework for the talks and specific tasks for the team.

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: New trilateral meetings of delegations will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5, - Zelenskyy