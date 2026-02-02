Zelenskyy meets negotiating team ahead of new round of meetings in UAE: Ukraine ready for real steps
On Monday, February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation ahead of a new round of trilateral meetings in the UAE. Among other things, he approved the framework for the talks and specific tasks for the team.
The head of state said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Meeting details
"I held a meeting with our negotiating team ahead of a new round of trilateral meetings. We expect a meeting soon, as early as Wednesday and Thursday this week," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that almost all members of the negotiating team attended the meeting, namely:
- Rustem Umerov,
- Kyrylo Budanov,
- Serhii Kyslytsia,
- Andrii Hnatov,
- Oleksandr Bevz.
Davyd Arakhamiia will also take part in the negotiations.
"I approved the framework for the talks and specific tasks for the team. The Ukrainian delegation will also have bilateral meetings with the American side. Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe it is realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace. We believe the bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States is ready, and we count on further substantive work on the documents on recovery and economic development," the president said.
In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine also expects the American side to remain resolute in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue.
"De-escalation measures that effectively began in the night into last Friday help build people’s trust in the negotiation process and in a possible outcome. The war must be ended. Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping," Zelenskyy concluded.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
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