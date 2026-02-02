Zelenskyy meets negotiating team ahead of new round of meetings in UAE: Ukraine ready for real steps

On Monday, February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation ahead of a new round of trilateral meetings in the UAE. Among other things, he approved the framework for the talks and specific tasks for the team.

The head of state said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Meeting details

"I held a meeting with our negotiating team ahead of a new round of trilateral meetings. We expect a meeting soon, as early as Wednesday and Thursday this week," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that almost all members of the negotiating team attended the meeting, namely:

Rustem Umerov,

Kyrylo Budanov,

Serhii Kyslytsia,

Andrii Hnatov,

Oleksandr Bevz.

Davyd Arakhamiia will also take part in the negotiations.

"I approved the framework for the talks and specific tasks for the team. The Ukrainian delegation will also have bilateral meetings with the American side. Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe it is realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace. We believe the bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States is ready, and we count on further substantive work on the documents on recovery and economic development," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine also expects the American side to remain resolute in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue.

"De-escalation measures that effectively began in the night into last Friday help build people’s trust in the negotiation process and in a possible outcome. The war must be ended. Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Trump says Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to peace deal

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: White House: Abu Dhabi talks between US, Ukraine and Russia had historic significance