White House: Abu Dhabi talks between US, Ukraine and Russia had historic significance
The White House considers the trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, held on January 23–24 in the UAE (Abu Dhabi), to be historic.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this, Censor.NET reports.
White House reaction
"Last weekend, a multilateral meeting took place that did not receive widespread media coverage, but was of historic significance because U.S. President [Donald Trump’s] team managed to bring representatives of both sides of this war to the negotiating table to help bring peace closer," a representative of the Trump administration said.
According to Leavitt, Trump is still actively involved in efforts to settle the Russia-Ukraine war and receives reports on this from his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The White House added that they cannot yet announce a new phone call between the U.S. leader and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Trilateral peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States is preliminarily scheduled for Sunday, February 1.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password