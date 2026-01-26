White House: Abu Dhabi talks between US, Ukraine and Russia had historic significance

The White House considers the trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, held on January 23–24 in the UAE (Abu Dhabi), to be historic.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this, Censor.NET reports.

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White House reaction

"Last weekend, a multilateral meeting took place that did not receive widespread media coverage, but was of historic significance because U.S. President [Donald Trump’s] team managed to bring representatives of both sides of this war to the negotiating table to help bring peace closer," a representative of the Trump administration said.

According to Leavitt, Trump is still actively involved in efforts to settle the Russia-Ukraine war and receives reports on this from his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The White House added that they cannot yet announce a new phone call between the U.S. leader and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Next Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral meeting is set for February 1 – Zelenskyy

Trilateral peace talks in the UAE

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