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News Trilateral talks in the UAE
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Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have ended, - Umerov’s spokesperson

The second round of talks in the UAE has ended: what is known?

Trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE have ended.

This was announced by Diana Davitian, spokesperson for NSDC Rustem Umerov Secretary, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"The negotiations are over. Communication will follow," she said.

Read more: List of disputed issues on peace in Ukraine has narrowed significantly, but toughest remain – Rubio

Peace talks in the UAE

  • Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
  • Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
  • Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
  • According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
  • The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.

Read more: POW exchange between Ukraine and Russia expected soon – Zelenskyy

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negotiations (1526) Rustem Umerov (503)
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