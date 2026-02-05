Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have ended, - Umerov’s spokesperson

Trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE have ended.

This was announced by Diana Davitian, spokesperson for NSDC Rustem Umerov Secretary, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"The negotiations are over. Communication will follow," she said.

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Peace talks in the UAE

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