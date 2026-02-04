List of disputed issues on peace in Ukraine has narrowed significantly, but toughest remain – Rubio

Marco Rubio said that after a year of United States negotiating efforts, the "checklist of outstanding issues" for reaching a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia has shrunk significantly, but the most difficult points remain unresolved.

He said this at a briefing, commenting on the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Censor.NET reports.

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On the talks in the UAE

The trilateral peace talks began in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and will last two days. According to Rubio, military-technical teams from Ukraine and Russia are taking part, along with U.S. officials and experts.

The official stressed that a key result of U.S. negotiating efforts over the past year has been the "reduction of the checklist of outstanding issues" preventing a peace agreement.

"If you compare the checklist of outstanding issues that existed at this time last year with what remains now, it has shrunk significantly. That is good news," Rubio said.

Read more: Next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US begins in Abu Dhabi, - Umerov

Unresolved points

At the same time, the U.S. secretary of state stressed that the issues remaining on the list are the most difficult.

"The bad news is that the issues that remain are the hardest, and meanwhile the war continues," he said.

Rubio also warned that real progress in the talks may remain out of public view for a long time due to the sensitivity of the process.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation has already left for Abu Dhabi for talks – Zelenskyy

On Ukraine’s prosperity

Rubio also said that a prosperous Ukraine is a component of a durable peace, so plans for its recovery are being developed in advance and will be implemented after peace is achieved.

"Ukraine’s critical minerals are part of its future economic prosperity. This war will end someday, and when it does, Ukraine will need to use all of its resources in order to be able to rebuild. Ukraine has enormous economic potential; it is a country that can double its GDP over the next decade with the right economic steps," the U.S. secretary of state added.

Read more: First round of talks between Ukraine, U.S. and Russia in Abu Dhabi ends - Axios