First round of talks between Ukraine, U.S. and Russia in Abu Dhabi ends – Axios
The first day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia ended in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on 4 February.
This was reported by Axios journalist Barak David, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The first day of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, mediated by the United States, has ended. According to a source close to the negotiation process, the talks will resume on Thursday in the late morning (local time)," he said.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
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