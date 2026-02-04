First round of talks between Ukraine, U.S. and Russia in Abu Dhabi ends – Axios

The first day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia ended in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on 4 February.

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak David, according to Censor.NET.

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"The first day of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, mediated by the United States, has ended. According to a source close to the negotiation process, the talks will resume on Thursday in the late morning (local time)," he said.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation has already left for Abu Dhabi for talks – Zelenskyy

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: Next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US begins in Abu Dhabi, - Umerov