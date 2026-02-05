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Ukraine, Russia and US agree to exchange 314 prisoners, - Witkoff
Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners—the first such exchange in five months.
This was announced by Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"This result was achieved through detailed and productive peace talks. Although much work remains to be done, such steps demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is yielding tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," he said.
According to Vitkoff, "discussions will continue, and further progress is expected in the coming weeks."
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks began in Abu Dhabi.
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