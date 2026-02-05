Ukraine, Russia and US agree to exchange 314 prisoners, - Witkoff

Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners—the first such exchange in five months.

This was announced by Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"This result was achieved through detailed and productive peace talks. Although much work remains to be done, such steps demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is yielding tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," he said.

According to Vitkoff, "discussions will continue, and further progress is expected in the coming weeks."

Read more: Russia has halted prisoner exchange process, - Zelenskyy

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: POW exchange between Ukraine and Russia expected soon – Zelenskyy