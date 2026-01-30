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Russia has halted prisoner exchange process, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on prisoner exchange

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian side had halted the prisoner exchange process because it was not involved in it.

According to Censor.NET, citing UP, Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

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Russia is not interested in an exchange

"The Russians have halted the process. They are not particularly interested in exchanging people, because they do not feel that it gives them anything."

According to him, Russians see that prisoner exchanges are more important for Ukraine than for them.

"They believe it benefits us. But I think they should also be thinking about their own people – their own soldiers," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: In 2025, 10 exchanges were carried out, 2,080 military personnel and 230 civilians were returned from captivity, - Coordination Headquarters

What preceded it?

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia derailed POW swap agreed in late 2025

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8972) exchange (456) Russia (13633) hostages (726)
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