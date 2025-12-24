In 2025, 10 exchanges were carried out, 2,080 military personnel and 230 civilians were returned from captivity, - Coordination Headquarters

The current year, 2025, has been a record year in terms of the number of Ukrainian people who have been returned home from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.

Prisoner exchanges

It is noted that a total of 10 exchanges were carried out in 2025. An exchange was also carried out in accordance with the first Istanbul agreements (it took place in three stages and lasted three days). In addition, 10 stages of exchange were carried out in accordance with the second agreement in Istanbul.

In total, during ten exchanges and the first exchange in accordance with the agreement in Istanbul, the following were returned:

2080 military personnel (1 woman, 2079 men);

230 civilians (217 men, 13 women).

Read more: In Russia, they say that participants in "special military operation" cannot be prisoners of war because there is no war, - Lubinets

What else has been done?

It is reported that a Public Council was established under the Coordination Headquarters, and numerous meetings, individual and group consultations, events, and activities were held.

In addition, public reception offices continue to operate in the regions on the basis of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ombudsman's offices.

Our regional centers in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv provide all the necessary information and support. The Personal Account is operational. We have also developed a feature for those released from captivity, which allows them to report online about everyone who remains in enemy captivity," said the Coordination Headquarters.