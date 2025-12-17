In Russia, they say that participants in "special military operation" cannot be prisoners of war because there is no war, - Lubinets

Representatives of the Russian Federation say that anyone fighting against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation cannot be considered a prisoner of war because, allegedly, no war has been declared.

This was stated on air during a telethon by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to Censor.NET.

Meeting with Moskalkova

"We had a face-to-face meeting yesterday, where I was able to discuss specific issues with Moskalkova. In accordance with our preliminary agreements, we finally achieved results yesterday. We handed over 2,000 parcels for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

These are parcels containing warm clothes, medicines, and other items needed by our boys and girls held captive in Russia.

Second: we exchanged lists of missing persons. We agreed to conduct a systematic search and verification procedure.

Third: separately discussed and exchanged lists of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war.

Fourth. This is a separate and most important issue that we spent time on—trying to achieve equal treatment of civilians," he explained.

Watch more: Russian occupiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war. VIDEO

Compliance with the Geneva Conventions

Lubinec noted that the Russian Federation is obliged to comply with the Geneva Conventions, namely not to arbitrarily detain Ukrainian civilians, turning them into civilian hostages. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross must be allowed immediate access to both civilians and prisoners of war. Most importantly, the process of returning civilian citizens to Ukraine must begin.

The ombudsman also stated that there are many legal issues that the Russian Federation is using to try to avoid complying with the Geneva Conventions.

"For example, they repeatedly raise the issue that they are not at war, that no war has been declared against Ukraine, that this is a 'special military operation', and therefore everyone who is fighting as part of a special military operation is not a prisoner of war at all. And this has been said," he said.

According to Lubinets, Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated through legal arguments that there can be no double interpretation. That is, if a prisoner exchange procedure is carried out, then the Russians automatically recognize that Ukrainians are prisoners of war and combatants.

"Therefore, all the rights of prisoners of war must automatically be protected under international humanitarian law," he explained.