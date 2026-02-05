Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to peace deal, we have almost achieved it – Trump
US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine and Russia have moved closer to settling the war after talks in Abu Dhabi mediated by the United States.
He said this during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, Censor.NET reports.
Trump’s statement
The American politician said the end of the conflict in Sudan, as well as the "conflict" between Russia and Ukraine, is very close.
Speaking about Sudan, Trump said he is "working hard to end this war," adding that his administration is close to achieving this goal.
"This will be the ninth. If we don’t achieve [ending the war] first between Russia and Ukraine. But we are working hard to end this war; we are very close to it, we have almost achieved it," he added.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
- US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the United States had reached an agreement on an exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
- On February 5, as part of a prisoner exchange, Ukraine brought back 157 fighters and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password