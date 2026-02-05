Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to peace deal, we have almost achieved it – Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine and Russia have moved closer to settling the war after talks in Abu Dhabi mediated by the United States.

He said this during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, Censor.NET reports.

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Trump’s statement

The American politician said the end of the conflict in Sudan, as well as the "conflict" between Russia and Ukraine, is very close.

Speaking about Sudan, Trump said he is "working hard to end this war," adding that his administration is close to achieving this goal.

"This will be the ninth. If we don’t achieve [ending the war] first between Russia and Ukraine. But we are working hard to end this war; we are very close to it, we have almost achieved it," he added.

Read more: Budanov on outcome of meeting with US and Russia in Abu Dhabi: Negotiations were constructive

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: Declared security guarantees confirm that Ukraine does not want peace, - Lavrov