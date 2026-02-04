Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is convinced that if the Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiations in Abu Dhabi with the previously announced security guarantees, this once again confirms that Ukraine allegedly does not really need peace with the Russian Federation.

His statement is quoted by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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Security guarantees for Ukraine

"I don't know what will be proposed to our delegation in Abu Dhabi. Yesterday, I discussed with them the security guarantees that [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte spoke about yesterday at the Council in Kyiv. If this is what the Ukrainians came to Abu Dhabi with, then this is further confirmation that Zelensky does not want peace," said the Russian Foreign Minister.

Read more: Lavrov rejects possibility of ceasefire in war against Ukraine

We would like to remind you that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently announced that after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia, the forces of the "coalition of the willing" will be deployed in Ukraine on land, at sea, and in the air. At the same time, he noted that the rest of the NATO countries will provide support in other formats.

Peace talks in the UAE

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Witkoff to participate in Ukraine-Russia talks in UAE, - Axios