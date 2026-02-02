Witkoff to participate in Ukraine-Russia talks in UAE, - Axios

Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff will take part in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in the UAE.

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to his information, Witkoff will arrive in Israel on February 3 and from there will travel to the UAE.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump's special representative will hold another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine.

Peace talks in the UAE

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