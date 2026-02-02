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Witkoff to participate in Ukraine-Russia talks in UAE, - Axios
Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff will take part in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in the UAE.
This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to his information, Witkoff will arrive in Israel on February 3 and from there will travel to the UAE.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump's special representative will hold another round of talks with Russia and Ukraine.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi.
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