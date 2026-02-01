Any concessions in the Donbas within the framework of a peace agreement will not stop the war, but will only allow Russia to build up its forces for a broader offensive deeper into Ukraine.

This was reported by The New York Times, according to Censor.NET.

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Why does Russia want the entire Donbas region?

Analysts warn that the aggressor country's insistent demand to transfer full control over the Donetsk region to it may not be just an attempt to "save face."

In particular, there are fears that the surrender of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk will deprive Ukraine of its strongest line of defense in the east.

The part of the Donetsk region currently under Ukrainian control is one of the most fortified sections of the front line, as defensive structures have been built here since 2014, long before the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

According to analysts, if the peace plan fails after the transfer of territories, Russia will find itself in an ideal strategic position to launch a new invasion into a weakened Ukraine.

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Ukraine's vulnerability

"The loss of these fortifications will make Ukraine more vulnerable to any future Russian attack," analysts believe.

It is also noted that the capture of the rest of the Donetsk region could help dictator Putin create a narrative of victory.

The part of the Donetsk region still held by Ukraine has symbolic significance. It includes Slovyansk, the city where Moscow launched what it called a pro-Russian "separatist" uprising in 2014. Moscow's failure to capture the city, which Russian propaganda portrays as the cradle of the so-called "Russian Spring," after 12 years of attempts may exacerbate criticism from pro-war nationalists," the publication emphasizes.