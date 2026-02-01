Witkoff on negotiations with Dmitriev: "Productive and constructive"

Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff called his meeting with Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev in Miami "productive and constructive."

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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A productive and constructive meeting

"Today (31 January, ed.) in Florida, Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings as part of US mediation efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," the American official said.

Witkoff noted that, in addition to himself, the American delegation included:

Finance Minister Scott Bessent,

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner,

Senior White House Advisor Josh Greenbaum.

"This meeting encourages us that Russia is working to ensure peace in Ukraine, and we are grateful to US President Donald Trump for his decisive leadership in the pursuit of a strong and lasting peace," added the US President's special representative.

Read more: Without direct contact at leadership level, it is impossible to reach agreement on territorial issues, - Zelenskyy

Dmitriev in Miami