The special representative of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, who arrived in Florida on January 31, began negotiations with representatives of Donald Trump's administration.

This was reported by Russia's Interfax news agency, according to Censor.NET.

It is reported that negotiations began at 8 a.m. local time (3 p.m. Kyiv time).

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev plans to meet with representatives of Donald Trump's team in Florida on Saturday.

Preparation for negotiations in the UAE

Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that representatives of the Trump administration would not participate in the negotiations, but that US participation was possible.

On January 30, Donald Trump stated that he sees a chance for successful negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

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