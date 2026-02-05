157 defenders and civilians returned from Russian captivity as part of exchange

As part of the prisoner exchange, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

This was announced by President Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Today's exchange took place after a long pause, and it is very important that it was successful. I would like to thank everyone who is working to make these exchanges possible, and everyone on the front lines who is contributing to Ukraine's exchange fund. Without the determination of our soldiers, such exchanges would be impossible, so every achievement of our units supports the possibility of returning Ukrainians home from Russia.



We will continue our work to free our people from captivity. We must and will bring everyone back. We are working on every name. So that every family can wait for their loved ones," the statement said.

Who has been returned to Ukraine?

Head of the OP Kyrylo Budanov said that 139 of those released had been in captivity since 2022.

"Among those returning home are 19 illegally convicted defenders, 15 of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment.



There are also defenders of Mariupol. These people have gone through extremely difficult trials, but they have survived," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I hope that peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than year

What preceded this?

Earlier, Trump's special envoy Witkoff said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners.

Read more: Significant part of "Shaheds" were shot down by interceptor drones tonight, - Zelenskyy

















