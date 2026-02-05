Significant part of "Shaheds" were shot down by interceptor drones tonight, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily meeting on the situation in Ukraine's energy sector.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Shelling

During the night, the Russians launched 183 drones, including 110 "Shaheds." A significant portion were shot down, in particular by interceptor drones.

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"Missiles were also used, and this was given particular attention at the meeting. First, there must be additional reinforcement in the fight against Russian reconnaissance drones.

Secondly, we must continue to use all methods of protection against MLRS and, accordingly, strike Russian positions. I am counting on results in this regard from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces command," he stressed.

Read more: New power outages in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa regions due to Russian shelling, - Ukrenergo

Energy

Today, Energy Minister Shmygal was in Kharkiv. The situation in Kyiv also remains difficult, with more than 1,100 buildings without heating.

"I would like to thank Naftogaz for its work on the warm package program – more than 20,000 such packages have already been distributed to people, and the total volume of the program is expected to reach 100,000+ packages. It is important that local authorities in communities and cities support this work by government agencies and Naftogaz.

I would also like to commend the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Ukrhydroenergo for the work of their specialists in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes—people work under any conditions and circumstances and deliver results, which is extremely noticeable," the president added.

Reports on the situation in other cities were also heard, in particular, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy regions, cities and communities in the southern regions, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk.

Read more: 55,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed since start of full-scale war, Zelenskyy says