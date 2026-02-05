New power outages in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa regions due to Russian shelling, - Ukrenergo

As of the morning of February 5, new Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have left consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NEC Ukrenergo on Facebook.

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According to the company, the enemy continued its attacks on energy facilities over the past day. Emergency repair work has already begun in all regions where the security situation allows it.

Electricity consumption decreased

Ukrenergo noted that electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday was 1.9% lower than the previous day. This is attributed to an increase in power outages.

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Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by shelling, emergency power cuts are being implemented in some regions. In other regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power cut schedules for the population are in effect.

The bad weather made the situation worse.

Separately, the company reported that due to wet snow accumulation and gusty winds, more than 30 settlements in the Kyiv, Odesa, and Ternopil regions were completely or partially without power in the morning.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the need for energy conservation remains throughout the country.

"Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, move energy-intensive processes to night hours – after 11 p.m.," energy companies urged.