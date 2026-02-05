Occupiers shelled 35 settlements in Kherson region: 4 people killed and 5 more wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, causing injuries and deaths.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Zelenivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Oleksandrivka, Tomyna Balka, Mykilske, Darivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Charivne, Novoraisk, Urozhaine, Ukrainka, Chervone, Fedorivka, Burhunka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Osokorivka, Lvove, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Respublikanets, Sablukivka, Tiahynka, Vesele, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the Russians strike?

Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and 14 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a warehouse, trolleybuses and private cars.

Four people were killed and five more were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Yesterday, one person was evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,243,840 people (+770 per day), 11,642 tanks, 36,975 artillery systems, 23,996 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS