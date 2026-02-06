Bessent: Further sanctions against Russia will depend on peace talks

Further US sanctions against Russia depend on the progress of negotiations to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bescent, as quoted by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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New sanctions will depend on negotiations

"We will see where the peace talks go," Bessent said.

He added that further restrictive measures could, in particular, affect ships involved in the transport of Russian oil.

Bessett also noted that the sanctions imposed in autumn 2025 against "Rosneft" and "Lukoil" helped bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Read more: Sanctions against Russia: Trump is ready to support bill on one condition

Kushner's role in the negotiations

Bessent was asked separately about the role of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the negotiations with Russia. Bessent replied that, in his opinion, Kushner is acting as a special envoy and mediator in these negotiations.

Earlier it was reported that the United States had prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but does not plan to implement them at this time.

Read more: US has prepared new sanctions against Russia, but will not implement them yet, - Bloomberg