US has prepared new sanctions against Russia, but will not implement them yet, - Bloomberg

The United States has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but does not currently plan to implement them.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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As the publication notes, EU and US diplomats are not naming names due to the sensitivity of the issue. At present, there are no signs of US sanctions being imposed on Russia.

At the same time, leaders of the European Union plan to adopt a 20th package of sanctions against Russia. This package was developed ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which will take place later this month.

Read more: Russia has increased oil discounts for India to maintain exports, - Bloomberg

The EU is also stepping up measures against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet." According to European officials, these actions are more like "a slow strike than fighting a fire."