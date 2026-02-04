Russia has increased oil discounts for India to maintain exports, - Bloomberg

Over the past ten days, Russia has increased oil discounts for Indian oil refineries in an attempt to encourage India to continue purchasing Russian raw materials.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

According to the agency, Russian Urals crude oil is being offered to Indian buyers at a price more than $10 per barrel lower than Brent crude oil, taking into account transportation and other costs.

The analytical company Argus estimates the current level of discounts at approximately $11 per barrel. As of January 22, this figure stood at $9.15 per barrel.

Bloomberg notes that the increase in discounts indicates Russia's efforts to maintain supply volumes to the Indian market amid changes in global oil trade.

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