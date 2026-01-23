United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated that Europe is financing a war against itself by continuing to purchase Russian oil.

He made this statement at the Davos Forum, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"Guess who was buying petroleum products from Indian refineries made from Russian oil? Europeans. They are financing a war against themselves. They are financing Russia's...," he said.

According to Bessent, this is "a manifestation of stupidity."

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Rejection of Russian energy resources

Previously, Donald Trump had repeatedly called on European countries to stop buying Russian oil and reiterated his demand at the UN General Assembly.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest will not refuse to buy Russian oil, even if US President Donald Trump asks it to do so, because the country has no access to the sea.

US Energy Secretary Wright said that the United States is ready to completely replace Russian gas and oil for Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Europe will completely phase out the use of Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

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