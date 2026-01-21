United States is economic engine of world. When we prosper, whole world prospers, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States is the economic engine of the world.

He made this statement during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"The United States is the economic engine of the planet, and when America prospers, the whole world prospers. That has been the case historically: when things go badly, they go badly for all of us," said the US leader.

According to Trump, issues such as energy, trade, immigration, and economic growth should be central to anyone who wants to see a strong and united West.

At the same time, he noted that the US wants to see Europe strong.

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