Zelenskyy: Next peace talks likely to take place in United States
The next meetings of delegations as part of the peace talks are likely to take place in the United States.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, Censor.NET reports
Next meetings likely in the United States
"Today, I received a report from our negotiating team after two days of meetings and talks in the Emirates with the American side and with the Russian side. I am expecting the team in Kyiv for a full report: many aspects cannot be discussed over the phone. From what can already be said, the next meetings are being planned in the near future. Likely in America," the president said.
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready for all working formats that can truly bring peace closer and make it reliable, lasting, and one that deprives Russia of any appetite to continue the war.
"It is important that this war ends in a way that leaves Russia with no reward for its aggression. This is one of the key principles that restore and guarantee real security. I thank all partners who support us in this," the head of state added.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
- US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the United States had reached an agreement on an exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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