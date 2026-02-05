Zelenskyy: Next peace talks likely to take place in United States

The next meetings of delegations as part of the peace talks are likely to take place in the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, Censor.NET reports

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Next meetings likely in the United States

"Today, I received a report from our negotiating team after two days of meetings and talks in the Emirates with the American side and with the Russian side. I am expecting the team in Kyiv for a full report: many aspects cannot be discussed over the phone. From what can already be said, the next meetings are being planned in the near future. Likely in America," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready for all working formats that can truly bring peace closer and make it reliable, lasting, and one that deprives Russia of any appetite to continue the war.

"It is important that this war ends in a way that leaves Russia with no reward for its aggression. This is one of the key principles that restore and guarantee real security. I thank all partners who support us in this," the head of state added.

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Peace talks in the UAE

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