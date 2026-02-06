Personnel changes planned in Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine countering Shaheds - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new personnel changes in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specifically in units responsible for countering Russian "Shahed" drones.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Personnel changes are being prepared in the Air Force

The president noted that the short-range air defense component (countering strike drones) must work much more effectively and must not allow the problems that exist now.

He noted that Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is working on this issue, and the Air Force commander has received additional tasks.

Read more: I consider Air Force’s performance in some regions unsatisfactory, Zelenskyy says

"In some directions, the defense lines are built better; in some directions, more work is needed, and a lot of work... There are enough forces within our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, and enough experience that can and must be scaled up," Zelenskyy said.

"Everything that is actually working in one direction or at one level should be applied everywhere results are still weaker. And every day matters. All decisions must be implemented as quickly as possible," the president added.

Background

Earlier, the president criticized the AFU Air Force’s work in combating Russian "Shahed" drones amid mass attacks. Enemy drones have hit energy infrastructure.

Read more: Russia attacked with "Kinzhal" missiles, Kh-59/69 missiles and over 300 UAVs: Air defence forces neutralised 297 targets. INFOGRAPHICS