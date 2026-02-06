I consider Air Force’s performance in some regions unsatisfactory, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily teleconference.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to Zelenskyy, reports were heard on the situation in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Kropyvnytskyi and the region, as well as Vinnytsia region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and communities on the border with Russia and near the front line.

"I consider the performance of the Air Force in some regions of Ukraine, and we discussed with the Air Force commander and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine what decisions must be implemented immediately to more effectively shoot down Shaheds," the message said.

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Energy

"There were reports on restoring the energy sector and supporting people in the Kharkiv region. The situation is still difficult in Kyiv, where more than 1,200 buildings in various districts of the capital are without heating. More support is needed for residents of such buildings. I instructed that digital tools be used to identify and analyze the specific needs of people and communities in real time," the president said.

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Logistics

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia reported on the consequences of Russian strikes on logistics.

"Not a single day did such strikes stop, and during this January, a significant increase in Russian strikes specifically on the railway was recorded. I am grateful to all railway workers for the prompt restoration and for keeping the railway operating," the head of state said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported on the mobilisation of the necessary forces to restore and operate support and heating points.

"The energy minister reported on the schedule for commissioning cogeneration facilities. The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported on the implementation of government support programs, in particular the program with heat packages — we will expand this program," the president concluded.

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