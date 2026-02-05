Zelenskyy approves new SSU combat operations: We will continue to weaken enemy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Yevhen Khmara.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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New strikes on Russia

"There are good results. I approved new work by the Service — new combat operations. We will continue to weaken the enemy," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: US security guarantees should be signed first, then other documents – Zelenskyy

Russian losses

The head of state also recognized Ukrainian troops and thanked them for their ability to reach even such targets as the Kapustin Yar training ground used to launch "Oreshnik" missiles.

"Our ‘flamingos’ have fired. Frontline units also achieved tangible results: despite extremely unfavorable weather, extreme cold and many other difficulties, in January we managed to maintain the results in hitting the occupier. In December, the figure was 35,000 killed and seriously wounded occupiers. In January, 30,000. We are holding Ukrainian positions," Zelenskyy added.

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