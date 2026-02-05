US security guarantees should be signed first, then other documents – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States should formalize security guarantees for Ukraine even before a peace agreement is signed.

He said this at a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

One of the journalists asked him to comment on media reports that Ukraine should first agree to a ceasefire and only then would there be security guarantees.

"We were ready for a ceasefire first. It is Russia that must agree to a ceasefire. If you are talking about the terms of a ceasefire, all the terms are absolutely clear — they are laid out in the 20-point plan," the head of state replied.

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Security guarantees

"If we talk about security guarantees, in my opinion, I still believe that security guarantees should come from the United States of America before all other documents.

Of course, everything can be signed simultaneously, but if we are looking for how Ukraine and society can be more confident about their future, more confident in America’s support, more confident that it will not only be Europe, but that there will also be an American "backstop" (a warning), and confident that Russia’s aggression in the future is minimized. This is exactly how we should create an atmosphere of de-escalation and strengthen Ukraine.

Therefore, in my view, security guarantees should be signed first. This is my position," he added.

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Background

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the Alliance is discussing "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said US security guarantees should be signed before the main peace document.

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