Trump causes real fear in Putin, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that democratic instruments have no effect on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and that the only deterrent for him remains US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Le Monde.

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He stressed that the Russian dictator completely disregards the position of European leaders. Zelenskyy added that the content of future talks between Trump and Putin is their internal affair, but for Ukraine there are clear limits to acceptable agreements.

The President of Ukraine stressed that Ukraine is ready to consider proposals from the United States, but on one fundamental condition. Kyiv will categorically not make any concessions regarding state sovereignty or territorial integrity. In this way, he outlined the line that the diplomatic efforts of allies cannot cross in their attempts to stop Russian aggression.

Read more: Putin remains unpunished in fourth year of full-scale war in Europe – Zelenskyy

Democratic instruments are incapable of stopping Putin

Zelenskyy also reiterated the key point he made at the Davos Forum regarding the nature of the Russian regime. According to him, traditional democratic mechanisms are unable to stop Putin, as he completely disregards any rules, including the norms of warfare.

The President of Ukraine stressed that the Kremlin's systematic disregard for international law complicates the direct victory of democracy over dictatorship and requires the use of special instruments of influence.

Read more: Putin does not want to end war now, with heavy losses and without achieving goals – Zelenskyy