Putin remains unpunished in fourth year of full-scale war in Europe – Zelenskyy

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has ended up in court, while Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is still unpunished for his crimes in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos after meeting with Trump, Censor.NET reports.

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On Putin

He said that Putin is continuing the war against Ukraine and "is even having successes."

"Trump carried out an operation in Venezuela and Maduro was arrested. There were different opinions about it. But the fact is the fact: Maduro is in court in New York, sorry, but Putin is not in court. And this is in the fourth year of the full-scale war in Europe," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting expected in UAE tomorrow, Zelenskyy says

Tribunal for Putin

He recalled that Europe has still not reached a decision on a tribunal for the Kremlin leader.

"There is still no real progress toward creating a real tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," the president said.

Zelenskyy echoed Donald Trump’s criticism of Europe:

"It is true that there have been many meetings, but Europe has still not even reached the point of having a home for the tribunal, because the cases and the real work happen inside. What is lacking? Time or political will? Too often in Europe, something else is always more urgent than justice."

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