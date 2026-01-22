Putin does not want to end war now, with heavy losses and without achieving goals – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek to end the war.

He said this while speaking with journalists in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

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Moscow’s objectives

According to him, Putin does not want to end the war against Ukraine under the current circumstances — with heavy losses and without achieving the goals declared at the beginning of the invasion.

At the same time, the president noted that the Russian economy and army are exhausted: Russian losses reach 35,000 per month and will only increase.

Read more: In Europe, there are currently no discussions about long-range weapons for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Trump’s role

Zelenskyy added that currently, only U.S. President Donald Trump has the ability to convey to Putin the need to end the war. He also noted that he is ready to make compromises for the sake of peace, but they must come from both sides.

"I think America is much stronger than Russia, and you can see the outcome of this war. I believe the American army is stronger than the Russian one thanks to our experience of war and defending ourselves. And therefore I believe that he can do it. They want to find compromises. You know that we are open to various steps, and I said that these are compromises by both sides. Russia has not won this war, is not winning it now, and will not do so in the future," the president added.

Read more: Putin remains unpunished in fourth year of full-scale war in Europe – Zelenskyy