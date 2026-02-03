Three levels of security guarantees for Ukraine are currently being discussed, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that security guarantees for Ukraine must be such that Russia does not attack again.

As reported by Censor.NET, he made this statement during a press conference in Kyiv.

According to Rutte, when it comes to security guarantees, there are three levels.

First

"The first is strengthening the Ukrainian army. The first line of defense against the Russians. And we all feel obliged to ensure that the Ukrainian army is ready to fight back," he explained.

Watch more: NATO Secretary General Rutte spoke in Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO

Second

"A coalition of the willing" led by Europeans, particularly France, NATO partners, who are working together to ensure that the Ukrainian army has everything it needs," the secretary general said.

Third

"The United States is ready to join the backstop mechanism. ... The United States will present a package designed to prevent Russia from repeating its aggression. This is our common intention," Rutte added.

According to him, the intention to provide security guarantees is quite strong.